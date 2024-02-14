Several water outage notices issued in Donegal today

A number of water outage notices have been issued this morning in Donegal.

Works in Rahan, Leck, Oldtown, Oldbrooke, Newbrooke, Lismonaghan, Newmills and surrounding areas are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening due to water main repairs.

Similarly, those in Keenagh, Lower Bree, Malin Head and surrounding will take place until 3pm.

Meanwhile, valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to West End, Bundoran and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.