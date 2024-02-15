Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
2023 spend on agency staff and overtime “out of control” – HSE CEO

The Chief Executive of the HSE has described last year’s spending on agency staff and overtime as “out of control.”

The Health Service has published its National Service Plan 2024 which lists cost saving, improved access to emergency care, and more disability supports as major priorities.

Officials plan to reduce the use of agency staff by one third, and employ another third as full time staff – potentially saving up to 330 million euro.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster acknowledges the organisation enabled the growth of the use of agency staff:

