Ballyshannon Community Hospital could open next week

The Ballyshannon Community Hospital could open next week.

The INMO has confirmed that proposals have been issued to enhance clinical governance and staffing levels in the facility in line with what members were seeking.

The €37.6 million facility was to have opened this week, but hasn’t done so because the INMO and SIPTU claimed planned staffing levels and clinical governance models would pose a risk to staff and patients.

A ballot on the proposals will now take place on Monday and if accepted, the new community hospital will open on Tuesday.

Councillor Micheal Naughton hopes patients can move into the new facility in the coming days:

