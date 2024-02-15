Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Deputy Doherty accuses Tanaiste of being dishonest

The Ceann Comhairle has been forced to intervene once again as Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty accused the Tanaiste of being dishonest.

Deputy Doherty called for greater transparency and accountability as it emerged a senior RTE executive was handed a €450,000 exit package.

Last night a Sinn Fein motion calling for the TV licence fee to be scrapped was defeated in the Dail.

The party also wanted an amnesty from prosecution for those who haven’t paid the fee.

Micheal Martin told Deputy Doherty that the proposal was a slap in the face for many: