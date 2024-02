The CEO of Derry Chamber of Commerce believes the British Labour Party is committed to the future of the North West.

It comes following a meeting between the Chamber and British Shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn this week.

The City of Derry Airport and the A5 was high on the agenda during discussion.

CEO of Derry Chamber, Anna Doherty says no matter what the political outlook, she will continue to raise the needs of the region: