Cllr Nicholas Crossan announces he is retiring from politics

Inishowen Councillor Nicholas Crossan has announced this evening that he is retiring from politics.

Having first been elected to Buncrana Town Council in 1994, the Independent Councillor has served for 30 years.

During his tenure he has held the role of Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, President of the Association of Municipals of Ireland, President of the AILG and formed the National Independent Councillor Grouping.

Councillor Crossan says it has been a very tough decision to make but that now is the right time to move on and give others an opportunity to represent their community.

Full Statement:

Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan has announced his intention to retire after 30 years’ service to local government.

Councillor Crossan who is a member of the Donegal County Councillor, but Buncrana based, made his announcement at the Association of Local Government Conference held in Arklow Co Wicklow today.

Councillor Crossan was first elected in 1994 to Buncrana Town Council in Donegal as an Independent Councillor and continued to serve as an Independent for his entire political career. His mantra was always to advocate for an independent voice, and independent choice.

” I want to be a voice for the people and not the parties”

Local politics is all about local people and to quote one of Inishowens favourite sons the late great Tip O’Neill “All politics is local ”

I said at the time that I would represent the people and not be under ” the whip ” from party politics. I wanted to be the people’s voice, bring their issues to the fore and sometimes I did have to plough a lone furrow, but that did not stop me. I always made decisions based on what I believed was for ” the greater good “.

Councillor Crossan built up a reputation for hard work, connecting with people on the ground in his community, regardless of their affiliations, always with the focus on getting the task done and working for better local government.

He was elected Mayor of Buncrana in 1996 and again in 2011.

He was also elected President of the Association of Municipals of Ireland in 2006 and served the organisation for many years.

In 2019 he was elected Mayor of Inishowen – a very proud moment for him given his strong allegiance to the Inishowen peninsula and it being his home base and in 2021 he was elected again on the sad passing of Councillor Bernard McGuinness.

In 2019 Councillor Crossan was elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council the first Buncrana person to hold that position.

In 2020 he was elected as President of the AILG (County Councils of Ireland).

In 2014 he formed the National Independent Councillors Grouping in 2014 and has lead that group for the last 10 years. One of his great achievements and that of the Independent Councillors Group was to see Three (3) Independent Senators elected from this group to Seanad Eireann.

Cllr. Crossan said the highlight of his political career was being elected First Citizen of Donegal using that position to make the County a better place for all.

“I was also greatly honoured to have been elected by City and County Councillors across the country to be first Independent President of the Association of Irish Local Government for 2021 – 2022. That opportunity afforded me access to central government to advocate for better local government and improve terms and conditions for Councillors and I am very proud of what I achieved in my term in office.

On a personal note I have made many contacts and friends throughout Ireland in my time serving on the AILG and I appreciate their friendship and support to me.

Councillor Crossan has maintained seat as an Independent from 1994 – 2024 – 6 elections – a very proud political record and achievement.

Asked would Councillor Crossan miss active politics – he said “to be frank yes, its a very tough decision to leave something that you really love doing, but now I have to think about my wife and family members and friends who supported me over the years and this is the right time to move on and give other people an opportunity to represent their community, I will never be too far away and more than happy to encourage and support others to take up the mantle. Politics is a rewarding and honourable profession and I would certainly encourage others to consider running in the Local Elections in June 2024”

“My final word is to thank Rosemary my wife and family and friends for their constant support to me over the years, without their support, I could not have achieved so much and for that I will be forever thankful”.

I am forever indebted to the people of Buncrana and Inishowen who have come out and voted for me in the last 30 years because without their support I could not have continued the work that I did on their behalf,

“To my Independent colleagues both in the City and County Councils, Seanad Eireann and Dáil Eireann I salute you for the work that you do and for the Independent Voice and Choice that you give to Irish Politics”.