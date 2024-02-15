DCC must start work on remediating its own defective block affected homes in Letterkenny – McMonagle

There needs to be urgent action on the provision of new social housing in the Letterkenny area to meet existing need, and cater for people already in social homes who will have to leave because of defective blocks remediation.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the council waited a long time for the government to approve a scheme to remediate council owned properties. That’s now happened, he says, but more there needs to be more urgency about implementing it on the ground.

He also questioned the slow pace at which houses are being acquired by the council in the open market.

Cllr McMonagle says when it comes to tackling these issues, the need is immediate……….