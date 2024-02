Down The Garden Path Series 11 written and presented by Mary Brophy and produced by Neal Boyle – an IWR Production for Highland Radio funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

In the first programme Mary Brophy visits Cluain na dTor Seaside Gardens and Nursery in Falcarragh and is joined by Seamus O’Donnell and his wife Deirdre who have created beautiful gardens out of a wet and windswept farmland over three decades.