FAI to meet with Donegal clubs on Pathway Plan and Summer Football

A consultation workshop between the FAI and the soccer leagues of the county will be held on Thursday evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Included on the agenda and as part of the football pathway plan, all affiliated leagues would move to summer football in the calendar year just like the League of Ireland.

The Donegal and Inishowen Junior league’s have turned down this option previously but it seems the governing body wants to implement summer football across all levels of Irish football.

This proposal is again expected to be met with stiff opposition this evening.

The FAI also wants to see the establishment of eight regional football associations, with an enlarged pyramid beneath the League of Ireland.