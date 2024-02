Gardai in Donegal are warning of yet another scam doing the rounds.

Fraudsters have been issuing text messages claiming a Garda fixed charge fine has been issued and to avoid a penalty, the recipient is instructed to use the link and file number contained in the text to pay the fine.

Gardai are reminding people to not click the link or enter personal bank details. They’ve confirmed that they will not send texts or WhatsApp messages of this nature.