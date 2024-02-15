Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harkin urges Taoiseach to intervene as new hospital in Ballyshannon remains unopened

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dail the Workplace Relations Commission is available to the HSE and health unions, who are in dispute over the opening of the new Community Hospital in Ballyshannon.

The €37.6 million facility was to have opened this week, but hasn’t done so because the INMO and Siptu claim planned staffing levels and clinical governance models would pose a risk to staff and patients.

Urging the Taoiseach to use his influence in the matter, Deputy Marian Harkin told the Dail that opening the new hospital could relieve some of the overcrowding pressure at the University Hospitals in Sligo and Letterkenny……………………….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Julie Wren 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS announces significant funding for Julie Wren Children’s Cancer Support Centre

15 February 2024
letterkenny psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must start work on remediating its own defective block affected homes in Letterkenny – McMonagle

15 February 2024
diamond derry
News, Audio, Top Stories

CEO of Derry Chamber believes British Labour party is committed to NW

15 February 2024
BRANDYWELL STADIUM WORK TO START THIS WEEK. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with Robbie Martin and Sean Barrett, Directors, Derry City FC for the official announcement that the initial stages of works for the redevelopment plans at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will commence later this week. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News, Top Stories

Works on redevelopment of Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to begin this week

15 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Julie Wren 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICS announces significant funding for Julie Wren Children’s Cancer Support Centre

15 February 2024
letterkenny psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must start work on remediating its own defective block affected homes in Letterkenny – McMonagle

15 February 2024
diamond derry
News, Audio, Top Stories

CEO of Derry Chamber believes British Labour party is committed to NW

15 February 2024
BRANDYWELL STADIUM WORK TO START THIS WEEK. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured with Robbie Martin and Sean Barrett, Directors, Derry City FC for the official announcement that the initial stages of works for the redevelopment plans at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will commence later this week. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News, Top Stories

Works on redevelopment of Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to begin this week

15 February 2024
Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin urges Taoiseach to intervene as new hospital in Ballyshannon remains unopened

15 February 2024
Bundoran RNLI
News, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI assist in rescue of pair trapped on cliff in Sligo

14 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube