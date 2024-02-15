Harkin urges Taoiseach to intervene as new hospital in Ballyshannon remains unopened

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dail the Workplace Relations Commission is available to the HSE and health unions, who are in dispute over the opening of the new Community Hospital in Ballyshannon.

The €37.6 million facility was to have opened this week, but hasn’t done so because the INMO and Siptu claim planned staffing levels and clinical governance models would pose a risk to staff and patients.

Urging the Taoiseach to use his influence in the matter, Deputy Marian Harkin told the Dail that opening the new hospital could relieve some of the overcrowding pressure at the University Hospitals in Sligo and Letterkenny……………………….