We’re being reminded a devastating cancer diagnosis can strike anyone on International Childhood Cancer Day.

It comes as the Irish Cancer Society is set to fund the Julie Wren Complimentary Therapy Service by an extra 400 thousand euro this year.

This will provide 5,500 free relaxation therapy sessions to over a thousand families.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Amy Nolan says the centre works incredibly hard to soften the blow of a cancer diagnosis for a child and their family…….