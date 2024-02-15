Ireland recall for Amber Barrett

The Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming friendlies with Italy and Wales later this month has been finalised.

Boss Eileen Gleeson has handed a recall to Amber Barrett – the Donegal native wasn’t part of the squad for the Nations League wins over Hungary and Northern Ireland in December.

St Johnston native Tyler Toland is named among the midfielders.

Defenders Niamh Fahey and Aoife Mannion, midfielder Jess Ziu and forward Leanne Kiernan are all included in the 26 player squad after recovering from long term injuries.

There’s a first call-up for Wake Forest University forward Emily Murphy, who qualifies through her Dublin-born father.

The Girls in Green head to Florence to face Italy on Friday, February 23rd, followed by the clash with Wales in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday the 27th.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading – on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)