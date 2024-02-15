Over €36m announced to improve and maintain roads in Donegal

€36.22 million has been allocated to improve and maintain Donegal roads.

The funding will go towards road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

The largest allocation in the county, €1.5m has been earmarked for works at Fintra Bridge, €25,000 has been announced for works on the N15 and €50,000 for the Letterkenny Southern Relief Road.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says the monies will go a long way in flood damage repair works particularly:

14 Climate Change Adaptation projects will share the funding. One of those is for culvert works in Dunfanaghy.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says it’s a step in the right direction: