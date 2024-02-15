Planning permission sought to build apartment block behind Pulse Night club in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been submitted to Donegal County Council to see the construction of an apartment block behind the Pulse nightclub in Letterkenny.

Omega Fusion Limited submitted the application.

Works would see building of 10 apartments, six of those to have two bedrooms and the remainder to have one.

Meanwhile, existing vehicular and pedestrian access to the site, car parking, bicycle parking, bin storage, and boundary fencing would also be included as part of a larger future master plan development on the site.