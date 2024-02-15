Player of the Month Award for Conor Bradley

Tyrone’s Conor Bradley is set for a return to the Liverpool line up this weekend.

The right back will come into the side against Brentford on Saturday with Trent Alexander Arnold on the injured list.

Bradley was this week voted the “January Player of the Month” by the Liverpool supporters.

Something he’s honoured to get:

“From the Chelsea game, hearing my name get sung out was probably the most special moment of my life to be honest, because I’ve supported the club all my life.” Conor Bradley reflects on winning @StanChart Men’s Player of the Month for January 🏆 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 14, 2024