Ulster University beat UCD by 3-12 to 15 points to win the Sigerson Cup at Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Wednesday evening.

It’s their first Sigerson crown in 16 years and there was joy for St Eunan’s Ronan McGeehin, the Letterkenny man was in goals for Ulster.

Peter Cavanan’s sons – Darragh and Ruairi – scored nine points between them. In all 9 players from Tyrone were involved while there were three from Derry.

Aodh Ruadh’s Shane McGrath was on the defeated UCD side.