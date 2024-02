A former Garda Sergeant says more needs to be done to tackle anti-social behaviour in Letterkenny.

The mayor of Letterkenny-Milford municipal district, Cllr. Kevin Bradley raised his concerns at a recent meeting and called for a meeting with community gardaí.

Christie Galligan was previously stationed in Letterkenny, and he told this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show that from then compared to now, the level on foot patrols in the town has declined: