Uisce Eireann say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Clonmany, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas of North Inishowen today.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3 o’clock this afternoon.

The utility recommends that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

More details and updates by going to www.water,ie and typing DON00074117 into the search bar.