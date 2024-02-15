Works on redevelopment of Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to begin this week

The redevelopment of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry is to begin this week.

The works will make way for the building of a new stand.

Derry City and Strabane District Council and Derry City FC have confirmed that the initial stages of works for the redevelopment of the stadium will commence later this week.

The planned enabling works will see the partial demolition of the northern end of the existing Southend Stand, to make space for the construction of the new North Stand.

The works are expected to be completed within 4-6 weeks, after which the building of the new stand will commence.

Planning permission was granted in October 2023 for the partial demolition of the Southend Stand and the development of a safe standing covered terrace, male and female toilet facilities, two sets of turnstiles and access gates and other associated works.