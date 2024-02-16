Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

A 15 year-old girl has been killed in a serious crash in County Tipperary.

Four other people have been injured in the collision at Rearcross.

The 15 year-old girl who died was a passenger in one of the cars, involved in a two car crash on the R503 at Rearcross at around a6:45pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The three others in that car – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and another girl in her mid-teens, along with a woman driving the second car are being treated in Limerick University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of the teenage girl has been transferred to the mortuary at the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including those with camera footage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to expand DCB scheme to include Sligo

16 February 2024
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to examine road markings at Polestar Roundabout

16 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube