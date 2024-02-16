15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

A 15 year-old girl has been killed in a serious crash in County Tipperary.

Four other people have been injured in the collision at Rearcross.

The 15 year-old girl who died was a passenger in one of the cars, involved in a two car crash on the R503 at Rearcross at around a6:45pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The three others in that car – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and another girl in her mid-teens, along with a woman driving the second car are being treated in Limerick University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of the teenage girl has been transferred to the mortuary at the hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including those with camera footage.