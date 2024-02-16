Darren Murphy feels Longford will be formidable opposition

Finn Harps kick start their 2024 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign on Saturday evening when they make the trip to tackle Longford Town, a side that they beat there twice last year.

Deniese O’Flaherty will have regular updates on Highland from the 7.30pm kick off at Bishopsgate in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps manager Darren Murphy has boosted his squad with some notable additions, including former Sligo Rovers captain David Cawley but last seasons top scorer Ryan Flood is currently unavailable.

He has returned to America on compassionate leave and could miss several games in the opening weeks of fixtures.