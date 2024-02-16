Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC urged to examine road markings at Polestar Roundabout

Donegal County Council says the road markings and signage at the Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny are in line with current requirements, with traffic movement and the operation of the roundabout under ongoing review.

Cllr Donal Coyle had sought more arrows on the approach from the Four Lane Road onto the roundabout.

The council is also carrying out a number of other road safety reviews around Letterkenny.

At a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting this week, Cllr Donal Coyle urged the council to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to have arrows painted on the roads approaching the roundabout indicating the lanes that motorists should use.

He said there is a particular issue on the Four Lane, where traffic turning right towards Ballyraine and the Ramelton Road should be in the right hand lane, but some cars are using the middle lane.

Officials said consistent information is provided to road users through the approach signage and markings placed, in line with current requirements, concluding that the Polestar Roundabout will be subject to ongoing review and monitoring, to ensure its safe and effective operation.

Meanwhile, the council has confirmed it will paint white lines on the Dromore Road at Magherabuoy and the Drumany Road at Listillion, and will carry out a safety assessment and speed survey at the Thorn Road to establish if there is a need for traffic calming measures there.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to expand DCB scheme to include Sligo

16 February 2024
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to examine road markings at Polestar Roundabout

16 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube