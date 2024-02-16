DCC urged to examine road markings at Polestar Roundabout

Donegal County Council says the road markings and signage at the Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny are in line with current requirements, with traffic movement and the operation of the roundabout under ongoing review.

Cllr Donal Coyle had sought more arrows on the approach from the Four Lane Road onto the roundabout.

The council is also carrying out a number of other road safety reviews around Letterkenny.

At a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting this week, Cllr Donal Coyle urged the council to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to have arrows painted on the roads approaching the roundabout indicating the lanes that motorists should use.

He said there is a particular issue on the Four Lane, where traffic turning right towards Ballyraine and the Ramelton Road should be in the right hand lane, but some cars are using the middle lane.

Officials said consistent information is provided to road users through the approach signage and markings placed, in line with current requirements, concluding that the Polestar Roundabout will be subject to ongoing review and monitoring, to ensure its safe and effective operation.

Meanwhile, the council has confirmed it will paint white lines on the Dromore Road at Magherabuoy and the Drumany Road at Listillion, and will carry out a safety assessment and speed survey at the Thorn Road to establish if there is a need for traffic calming measures there.