Defective block homeowners unable to draw down funding due to system errors

Defective block homeowners in Donegal have been locked out of accessing funding due to apparent issues with Donegal County Council’s online application system.

Some of those impacted are currently in rented accommodation while works are being carried out on their property however, they have been unable to upload the relevant documentation to the portal in order to claim back costs.

In other instances, homeowners have been left with no means to reimburse contractors.

Joe Morgan, Defective Concrete Campaigner says remediation works are effectively being put on hold as the funding is not being made available: