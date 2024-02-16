Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Defective block homeowners unable to draw down funding due to system errors

Defective block homeowners in Donegal have been locked out of accessing funding due to apparent issues with Donegal County Council’s online application system.

Some of those impacted are currently in rented accommodation while works are being carried out on their property however, they have been unable to upload the relevant documentation to the portal in order to claim back costs.

In other instances, homeowners have been left with no means to reimburse contractors.

Joe Morgan, Defective Concrete Campaigner says remediation works are effectively being put on hold as the funding is not being made available:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners unable to draw down funding due to system errors

16 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must recommit to fund A5 on 50/50 basis – Deputy Doherty

16 February 2024
Oil Tank
News, Top Stories

Traces of oil or diesel found in Ballybofey sewerage network

16 February 2024
No repro fee 4-5-22 Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce they have signed a new deal worth more than €8 million with Donegal juice and smoothie producer Mulrines. The new multi million deal will see Mulrines premiere juices and smoothies feature on shelves across Lidl’s 210 stores throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as a number of stores in Great Britain.  Picture shows from left Rebecca Buchanan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland & N. Ireland; and Peter Mulrine, Chairman, Mulrines; Pic: Joe Dunne/Naoise Culhane Photography-no fee
News, Audio, Top Stories

€20 million of Donegal based goods supplied to Lidl last year

16 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Home 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners unable to draw down funding due to system errors

16 February 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must recommit to fund A5 on 50/50 basis – Deputy Doherty

16 February 2024
Oil Tank
News, Top Stories

Traces of oil or diesel found in Ballybofey sewerage network

16 February 2024
No repro fee 4-5-22 Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce they have signed a new deal worth more than €8 million with Donegal juice and smoothie producer Mulrines. The new multi million deal will see Mulrines premiere juices and smoothies feature on shelves across Lidl’s 210 stores throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as a number of stores in Great Britain.  Picture shows from left Rebecca Buchanan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland & N. Ireland; and Peter Mulrine, Chairman, Mulrines; Pic: Joe Dunne/Naoise Culhane Photography-no fee
News, Audio, Top Stories

€20 million of Donegal based goods supplied to Lidl last year

16 February 2024
diamond derry
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway into un-notified procession in Derry

16 February 2024
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Top Stories

GRA defends decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to annual conference

16 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube