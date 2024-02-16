Derry start with a win – Patrick Hoban reaction

Derry City have hit the ground running on the opening night of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

On Friday night they beat Drogheda United 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Ramelton native Ronan Boyce scored the games opening goal at the start of the second half, only for the visitors to equalise five minutes later through Ryan Brennan from the penalty spot.

New striker Patrick Hoban would bag the match winner on 63 minutes to give the Candystrips a victory in front of their home crowd.