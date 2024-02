Lidl procured €20 million worth of goods from county Donegal last year.

It’s part of a national total of €1.6 billion of Irish supplied goods to the retailer for 2023.

Lidl’s key Donegal suppliers include Ballybofey-based Mulrines and the Irish Fish Canners in North Donegal.

CEO of Lidl J.P. Scally says he looks forward to further expanding the number of Irish suppliers this coming year: