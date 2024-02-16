FT Report: Derry City 2 Drogheda United 1

Derry City started their 2024 Premier Division campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Drogheda United on Friday night.
Donegal man Ronan Boyce and new man Patrick Hoban scored the Derry goals.
Martin Holmes reports from The Brandywell:
