Government must recommit to fund A5 on 50/50 basis – Deputy Doherty

The Government must recommit to funding the A5 on a 50/50 basis.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who was speaking after it was confirmed this week that the Irish Government is to increase its financial contribution to the Western Transport Corridor. By how much however, has yet to be confirmed.

Government previously committed to fund half of the major infrastructure project. That was scaled down to £75m in 2014.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail in recent days that the previous commitment must be upheld: