GRA defends decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to annual conference

The Garda Representative Association’s defended its decision not to invite the Garda Commissioner to its annual conference.

It’s the first time a representative body has decided on such a move.

In a statement this afternoon, President of the GRA, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor says it reflects the breakdown in trust in the relationship between Commissioner Drew Harris and rank and file members.

Last September the GRA voted no confidence in the Commissioner and today the organisation says the issues that contributed to that continue to have an impact on morale and working environment of members every day.