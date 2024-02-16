Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE confirms LUH performs abortion procedures

The HSE has confirmed that abortions are being performed at Letterkenny University Hospital in conjunction with 16 other maternity hospitals around Ireland.

The procedure takes place when pregnancy is under 12 weeks in duration.

In their statement they say the HSE is committed to the provision of a high quality and safe abortion service and wishes to ensure it remains an important part of women’s healthcare.

The statement is in response to a protest that happened outside Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this week.

new car
News, Top Stories

37% increase in DVA tests carried out in Derry

16 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 February 2024
Heli Side 2
News, Top Stories

First look at Irish Coast Guard Aircraft new fleet

16 February 2024
Sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

Spate of sheep thefts in Derry is a major concern for farmers

16 February 2024
