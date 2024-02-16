HSE confirms LUH performs abortion procedures

The HSE has confirmed that abortions are being performed at Letterkenny University Hospital in conjunction with 16 other maternity hospitals around Ireland.

The procedure takes place when pregnancy is under 12 weeks in duration.

In their statement they say the HSE is committed to the provision of a high quality and safe abortion service and wishes to ensure it remains an important part of women’s healthcare.

The statement is in response to a protest that happened outside Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this week.