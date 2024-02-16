Mark English withdraws from this weekends Indoor Championships



Mark English has withdrawn for this weekend’s National Senior Indoor Championship in Abbotstown.

The Finn Valley man is taking time away from the indoor season to focus on his preparations in achieving qualification for this summers Olympic Games in Paris.

His withdrawal also means he cannot qualifying for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow next month.

In recent weeks, Mark set a new Irish indoor 600m record in New York.

The outdoor season gets up and running in April with athletes targetting Olympic qualification in May.

At this weekend’s National Indoors, around twenty athletes from the north west will be competing.

There will be a number of medal hopes, including Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) in the High Jump, Lauren Callaghan (Finn Valley) Long Jump, Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) Walk, Bridget McDyer (Finn Valley) Weight To Distance and Conal Mahon (Tir Chonaill) Triple Jump all gunning for podium spots and titles.