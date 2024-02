Ramelton man Ronan Boyce was on the mark for Derry City in their opening night victory of the new Premier Division season

on Friday.

The second half was only minutes old when Boyce put Derry one up against Drogheda United at the Brandywell.

It took a goal from Patrick Hoban to seal the win as Derry begin the chase for league honours this season.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Boyce said it was good to get off the mark with a win.