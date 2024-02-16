Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Bairbre Uí Chathail – Líonra Leitir Ceanainn, former Garda Inspector Michael Harrison and former Senator Catherine Noone. Topics include the RTE scandal, the Irish language and if a man should be director of elections for the upcoming referendums:

In this hour we catch up on listener’s comments, we hear of a drive to get tradespeople to help with the construction of accommodation for the families of those receiving hospital treatment for Cystic Fibrosis and we hear calls for people with disabilities to be properly accommodated at polling centers:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment: