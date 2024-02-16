Runners of all levels urged to sign up for 2024 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon

The 2024 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is set to be the biggest in the event’s history with a new relay element set to make the event accessible to all levels of runner for the first time.

One of only two cross border half marathons on the island of Ireland, it was officially launched this week at the Melvin Running Track by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue.

The ninth edition of the event will begin at 9.30am at Meetinghouse Street on Sunday May 19th and will feature three separate races, the Half Marathon, Wheelchair Half Marathon and the new Three Person Relay event.

Relay runners are being offered the chance to prepare for the event through a 12 week Couch to Relay training programme, starting next week at the Melvin Sports Complex and being delivered by Council’s Sports Development team.

Several hundred registrations have already been received since they opened before Christmas and Mayor Logue encouraged runners to sign up soon now to avoid disappointment.

“I’m delighted that the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is continuing as an annual event and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone off on the day,” she said. “It was one of my first engagements as Mayor to start the 2023 race and to welcome home the runners at the finish and it remains one of the highlights of my year as Mayor.

“Demand for athletics events is at an all time high and it’s great to see more and more people reaping the positive health and social benefits of taking part in running.

“From the elite runners at the front of the field, to the fun runners and people taking part for the first time it is an event for all levels and I’m particularly pleased that people not ready for the full race can now get involved through the new relay element.

“The field for this event is strictly capped, it will sell out, so please register now to avoid disappointment and I’ll see you on May 19th!”

You can register now for the 12 week Couch to Relay training programme delivered by Council’s Sports Development Team at www.derrystrabane.com/slhm.

The programme starts on Monday 19th Feb, 7pm at Melvin Sports Complex and will be led by Council’s Everybody Active Coach Mark Connolly who encouraged runners of any level to get involved.

“If you are looking to take on the challenge of a half marathon relay but don’t know where to begin we can guide you through every step of your preparation,” he said.

“Led by our team of qualified coaches, this programme is designed to gradually build your running endurance and get you race-ready for May 19th.

“Whether you’re a complete novice or have some running experience, our structured plan will guide you every step of the way.”

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Events team in partnership with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club.

Registrations for the relay, wheelchair and full Half Marathon are open now at www.derrystrabane.com/slhm and close on 1st May 2024 or when it sells out.