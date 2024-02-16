Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Safety review to be carried out at Glenkeo junction outside Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is to carry out a road safety survey at the Glenkeo – Garryharry junction on the outskirts of Letterkenny with a view towards having increased safety signage and possibly a raised safety embankment put in place.

Motions were moved by Municipal District Cathaoirleach Kevin Bradley and Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly after a number of incidents in which cars slid on the junction, and ended up in a nearby field, particularly during icy weather.

Officials said the junction will be referred to the Road Safety Engineer to carry out an assessment, but in response to one suggestion, warned a barrier might worsen rather than solve the problem.

Cllr Kelly says the review is urgent in light of recent incidents…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Derry victim
News, Top Stories

Man killed in Derry collision named as James Gallagher

16 February 2024
Inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cost of living to ease in coming months

16 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

15 year old girl killed in Tipperary crash

16 February 2024
farm
News, Top Stories

€17.3 million to be paid to Donegal farmers on ACRES scheme

16 February 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to expand DCB scheme to include Sligo

16 February 2024
polestar
News, Top Stories

DCC urged to examine road markings at Polestar Roundabout

16 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube