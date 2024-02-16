Safety review to be carried out at Glenkeo junction outside Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is to carry out a road safety survey at the Glenkeo – Garryharry junction on the outskirts of Letterkenny with a view towards having increased safety signage and possibly a raised safety embankment put in place.

Motions were moved by Municipal District Cathaoirleach Kevin Bradley and Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly after a number of incidents in which cars slid on the junction, and ended up in a nearby field, particularly during icy weather.

Officials said the junction will be referred to the Road Safety Engineer to carry out an assessment, but in response to one suggestion, warned a barrier might worsen rather than solve the problem.

Cllr Kelly says the review is urgent in light of recent incidents…….