Sinn Féin have announced the three candidates who will contest the local elections for the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District this June.

Current Cllr Gary Doherty, former councillor Tony McDaid and new comer Dakota Nic Mheanman have been selected.

The announcement was made in the Villa Rose hotel, speaking at the event Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says each candidate represents a different generation and can bring something to the area.