Three changes for Donegal ahead of Fermanagh clash

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness has made three changes to the starting line for Saturday’s clash with Fermanagh in Letterkenny.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have live match commentary on Highland from the 2pm throw in at the O’Donnell Park in association with Highland Motors.

Ciaran Moore, Kevin McGettigan and Peader Mogan come in for the injured Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhride and Rory O’Donnell.

Killybegs man Hugh McFadden could make a first appearance of the year having been named on the subs.