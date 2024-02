There’s a call on the GRA to reverse its decision not to invite the Garda Commissioner to its conference.

Labour’s Justice spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says to invite the Justice Minister but not Drew Harris is “very pointed and quite personal”.

In a statement yesterday, President of the GRA, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor says the decision reflects a breakdown in trust.

Deputy Ó Ríordáin doesn’t think the GRA is taking the right approach: