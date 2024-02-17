Coleman Legal says lead cases in group litigation are at advanced stage

Coleman Legal says the lead cases in a group litigation being taken by them on behalf of defective block homeowners are at an advanced stage at High Court level.

In an update provided, the company says formal court documents setting out the particulars of each party’s case have now been exchanged.

Coleman Legal says no application to challenge the legality of the funding of the Group Litigation has been issued by the defendants to date.

Samples taken during an inspection of a quarry are due to be sent for testing in the coming weeks.