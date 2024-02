Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle had a double at Dundalk last night.

First, he was on board the 11/4 favourite Ohailbhic who won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over six furlongs for trainer John James Feane.

And then he rode the 4/9 favoruite How About No to victory in the Dundalk Stadium,.com Maiden race over a mile and four furlongs for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

He has certainly being enjoying his time in Dundalk recently as he had three winners there on Wednesday.