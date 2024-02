Donegal had a comfortable win over their Monaghan counterparts in the Ulster Minor Championship in a game played in damp conditions at MacCumhaill Park.

At half-time Donegal led by 3-5 to 0-3 and the result was never really in any doubt.

Donegal continued to hold the upper hand in the second half and emerged victorious on a final score-line of 4-10 to 0-7.