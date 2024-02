A National Demonstration for Palestine in Dublin today will call for an end to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

It will gather at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Protestors will then march to the Department of Foreign Affairs for a rally, after over 100,000 attended last month’s march.

Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign Vice-Chair, Fatin Al Tamimi who’s family remain trapped in Gaza says conditions in Rafah are appalling: