One team scores 12 – Donegal Saturday League round-up

The big talking point from the Saturday League games was in Division Two where second placed Dunlewey Celtic slipped up in their quest for honours as they lost 1-0 at home to Milford United.
In Division 3, the runaway top two both chalked up massive wins. Leaders Letterkenny Rovers thumped Drumkeen United 12-1 while second placed Erne Wanderers thrashed Lagan Harps 7-1.
Results.
|Saturday 17th February, 2024
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Cappry Rovers
|3
|vs
|1
|Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
|Donegal Town
|3
|vs
|1
|St Catherines FC Reserves
|Fintown Harps AFC
|2
|vs
|2
|Arranmore United
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Drumbar United
|1
|vs
|2
|Gweedore Celtic
|Drumoghill Res
|3
|vs
|3
|Cranford FC Reserves
|Dunlewey Celtic
|0
|vs
|1
|Milford United
|Swilly Rovers
|5
|vs
|2
|Castlefin Celtic
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Lagan Harps
|1
|vs
|7
|Erne Wanderers FC
|Letterkenny Rovers
|12
|vs
|1
|Drumkeen United
|Voodoo Cup
|Copany Rovers
|0
|vs
|3
|Ballybofey United
|Ulster Shield
|Keadue Rovers
|4
|vs
|2
|Aileach FC
|Oldtown Celtic
|4
|vs
|1
|Greencastle FC
|Friday 16th February, 2024
|Finn Travel Saturday D3
|Fanad United
|2
|vs
|4
|Bon