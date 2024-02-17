One team scores 12 – Donegal Saturday League round-up

The big talking point from the Saturday League games was in Division Two where second placed Dunlewey Celtic slipped up in their quest for honours as they lost 1-0 at home to Milford United.

In Division 3, the runaway top two both chalked up massive wins. Leaders Letterkenny Rovers thumped Drumkeen United 12-1 while second placed Erne Wanderers thrashed Lagan Harps 7-1.

Results.