One team scores 12 – Donegal Saturday League round-up

The big talking point from the Saturday League games was in Division Two where second placed Dunlewey Celtic slipped up in their quest for honours as they lost 1-0 at home to Milford United.

In Division 3, the runaway top two both chalked up massive wins. Leaders Letterkenny Rovers thumped Drumkeen United 12-1 while second placed Erne Wanderers thrashed Lagan Harps 7-1.

Results.

Saturday 17th February, 2024
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Cappry Rovers 3 vs 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Donegal Town 3 vs 1 St Catherines FC Reserves
Fintown Harps AFC 2 vs 2 Arranmore United
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Drumbar United 1 vs 2 Gweedore Celtic
Drumoghill Res 3 vs 3 Cranford FC Reserves
Dunlewey Celtic 0 vs 1 Milford United
Swilly Rovers 5 vs 2 Castlefin Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Lagan Harps 1 vs 7 Erne Wanderers FC
Letterkenny Rovers 12 vs 1 Drumkeen United
Voodoo Cup
Copany Rovers 0 vs 3 Ballybofey United
Ulster Shield
Keadue Rovers 4 vs 2 Aileach FC
Oldtown Celtic 4 vs 1 Greencastle FC
Friday 16th February, 2024
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Fanad United 2 vs 4 Bon
Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal says lead cases in group litigation are at advanced stage

17 February 2024
14feabhra
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Feabhra le Deaglán Ó Mocháin & Maria Nic Eamharcaigh

17 February 2024
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for GRA to reverse decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to conference

17 February 2024
Cork Drugs
News, Top Stories

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

17 February 2024
