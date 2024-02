Gweedore’s Daire O’Baoill was the man of the match as Donegal produced a strong second half performance to comfortably beat Fermanagh by 2-16 to 0-8 in their Allianz NFL Division 2 game at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

He contributed 2-3 to the Donegal tally.

Speaking to Brendan Devenney, he recalled his two goals and is now looking forward to the game against Armagh next week.