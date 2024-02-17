Set back for Institute in top of the table clash – but Strabane Athletic win again

Institute’s title aspirations suffered a big set-back as they were beaten 4-2 at home by NIFL Championship leaders Dundela.

With Bangor winning and Portadown drawing, the Derry side drop to fourth in the table and are now seven points adrift of Dundela with a game more played.

Former Finn Harps player Michael Harris put the Kevin Deery managed side into an early lead, and it was 2-1 at the break with Evan Tweed netting their second.

However, the visitors struck back with three goals in the second half and are now firm favourites to win the league.

Elsewhere, Dergview’s game against Annagh was postponed.

Meanwhile, Strabane Athletic’s great form of late continued as they won 3-2 on penalties after their Irish FA Intermediate Cup game away to Dunloy finished 2-2.

The Strabane side – who are managed by Donegal man Raymond Foy – are now into the fifth round.