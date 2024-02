Three Donegal athletes took medals on day one of the National Senior Indoor Championships at Abbotstown.

Finn Valley AC’s Sommer Lecky (high jump), Tír Conail AC’s Conal Mahon (triple jump) and Rosses woman Bridget McDyer, Finn Valley AC, (weight for distance) all got on the podium.

With a wrap of the day’s action, and also looking forward to day two in Dublin, athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.