Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

Two men remain in custody this morning over a massive drugs seizure worth €32.8 million in Cork.

The drugs believed to be crystal meth were seized at Cork Port yesterday.

The substantial drugs seizure was made yesterday morning, when 546 kilos of a synthetic drug was found.

Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service made the drugs discovery and also recovered two guns.

If it’s confirmed as crystal meth it will be the biggest-ever seizure of the drug in Ireland.

Officers then carried out follow up searches in Kerry and Cork and arrested two men.

Both in their 40s are still being questioned this morning at Garda Stations in the Southern Region, where they can be held for up to 7 days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

14feabhra
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Feabhra le Deaglán Ó Mocháin & Maria Nic Eamharcaigh

17 February 2024
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for GRA to reverse decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to conference

17 February 2024
Cork Drugs
News, Top Stories

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

17 February 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

National demonstration for Palestine taking place in Dublin today

17 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

14feabhra
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Feabhra le Deaglán Ó Mocháin & Maria Nic Eamharcaigh

17 February 2024
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for GRA to reverse decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to conference

17 February 2024
Cork Drugs
News, Top Stories

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

17 February 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

National demonstration for Palestine taking place in Dublin today

17 February 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parent Hub Donegal launches The Parenting Platform

17 February 2024
Council dog warning_ lambing season
News, Top Stories

Dog owners in Derry and Strabane reminded to control dogs near livestock

17 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube