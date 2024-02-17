Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

Two men remain in custody this morning over a massive drugs seizure worth €32.8 million in Cork.

The drugs believed to be crystal meth were seized at Cork Port yesterday.

The substantial drugs seizure was made yesterday morning, when 546 kilos of a synthetic drug was found.

Gardaí and Revenue’s Customs Service made the drugs discovery and also recovered two guns.

If it’s confirmed as crystal meth it will be the biggest-ever seizure of the drug in Ireland.

Officers then carried out follow up searches in Kerry and Cork and arrested two men.

Both in their 40s are still being questioned this morning at Garda Stations in the Southern Region, where they can be held for up to 7 days.