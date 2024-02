The Donegal ladies took on Monaghan for round four of Division Two’s Lidl National League.

The game finished on a score of 1-13 to 2-10

Donegal were leading by three points at half time but Monaghan came back to draw level in the second half.

Donegal’s goal was netted by midfielder Nicole Gordon.

Maureen O’Donnell reports from Truagh in Monaghan for Highland Radio Sport…