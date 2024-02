The Donegal League are through to the next round of the Donegal League after they played out a 1-1 draw with the Inishowen League on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie O’Reilly opened the scoring for the Donegal League before Tommy McMonagle levelled the tie.

Neither side could muster a winner but it is the Donegal League who advance thanks to their 3-2 first leg win.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…