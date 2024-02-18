Investigations continue into high value burglary in Derry

Investigations are continuing in Derry into a high value burglary.

Between 10:30pm on Thursday night last and 1:30am on Friday morning, a business premises in Springtown Industrial Estate was broken into and 22 commercial ovens with an approximate value of £100,000 was stolen.

Police say there are reports of a large white transit van observed in the area at the time.

They’re appealing for witnesses or to anyone with dash cam footage who travelled along the Northland Road and Springtown Road area.